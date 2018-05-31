Bucks reveal Good City Brewing is 1st anchor tenant of entertainment block at new arena

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Thursday, May 31 the name of the first anchor tenant at the Entertainment Block near the new arena. It is Good City Brewing.

“We’re thrilled to have a local brewery join the Entertainment Block. They share our vision, they work hard, they do great business and have a lot of fun,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin.

“With Good City what we’re able to do is exactly what we wanted with this entire Entertainment Block and this entire district. And that is something that is unique to Wisconsin and uniquely Wisconsin,” said Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry.

“We’re here because we love Milwaukee and we love beer. And that’s why we started our business, Good City Brewing,” said Dan Katt, one of the founders of Good City Brewing. “Milwaukee is a hard-working town. We work hard. We have a lot of fun doing it. But we just see that our company is on a trajectory with what’s going on here.”

The Entertainment Block will be open to the public starting in spring 2019. Feigin said it’ll be open every day and every night of the year.