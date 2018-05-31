Burglar tunnels through wall into Best Buy store in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are investigating a burglary that happened early Thursday morning, May 31 at Best Buy. The suspect entered the business through a hole in the wall.

According to police, officers were called out to the store shortly after 2 a.m. for an alarm.

As officers were clearing the scene they discovered a burglary had occurred. Officials say the suspect entered the building by smashing out an exterior wall with a sledge hammer.

The suspect stole several miscellaneous items and fled from the store.

If anyone has any information on who this person is, please contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414‐761‐5300.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect is still being sought.