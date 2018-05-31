× Man, 33, dies during physical altercation after home invasion in Village of Wales

VILLAGE OF WALES — A 33-year-old man died Wednesday night, May 30 following a physical altercation during a home invasion.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a burglary-in-progress in the Village of Wales around 6:20 p.m.

Officials say a 76-year-old male homeowner was involved in a physical altercation with a 33-year-old man. The 33-year-old man became unresponsive during the altercation and was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, names are being withheld pending notifications and further investigation.

This matter remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.