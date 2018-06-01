× ‘I’m proud:’ AG Schimel awards first School Safety Grant to Kenosha Unified School District

KENOSHA — Attorney General Brad Schimel announced Friday, June 1 the Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) is the recipient of the first School Safety Grant. KUSD will receive $888,788, which will be spent on building safety improvements, as well as training for faculty and staff.

“I’m proud to stand alongside leaders from the Kenosha Unified School District and Kenosha-area law enforcement agencies as we take the first step in improving school safety across our state,” said Attorney General Schimel. “The grant program created by the Wisconsin Department of Justice is a smart and innovative approach to implementing the change needed to keep students, faculty, and staff safe. Our program is efficient, smart, and innovative – and we’re seeing results 65 days later. That is quite a feat. I can’t think of too many programs that have done so much in such a short time related to such an important policy – the safety of our children.”

According to a press release, Kenosha Unified School District staff will receive training in youth mental health first aid, building security assessments, and digital threat assessments as the result of the School Safety Grant.

“School safety has been and will continue to be one of our top priorities in Kenosha Unified, which is why we are thrilled to be the first recipient of School Safety Initiative grant funds,” said KUSD Superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis. “These funds will allow us to implement additional safety features designed to provide a safer learning environment for our students and work environment for our staff. We are extremely grateful to the legislators who supported this initiative. By doing so, they have given schools in Wisconsin the opportunity to better protect our cherished students and staff.”

The press release indicates that grant applicants are required to partner with law enforcement agencies to ensure that proposed expenditures, visitor protocols, and school safety plans will be effective and provide students with the safest learning environment possible.