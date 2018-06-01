× Man dies at the hospital after collapsing during Ghost concert in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee concert with the band Ghost was cut short Thursday, May 31 after a fan collapsed. The Medical Examiner says the man died at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner tells FOX6 News the man died of natural causes. His name has not been released.

Ghost posted the following message on their Facebook page:

Tonight, in Milwaukee there was a medical emergency with one of our fans. We decided not to continue out of respect to him and his family. Ghost and all who work with us ask that you please send the family your thoughts, prayers and respect their privacy during this time.