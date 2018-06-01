‘Own a piece of history:’ BMO Harris Bradley Center to auction off concert, event memorabilia

MILWAUKEE – Have you ever wanted a guitar signed by Metallica? Or how about signed microphones from NSYNC? Well, here’s your chance! Starting on June 4, the BMO Harris Bradley Center will be auctioning off 30 years worth of memorabilia — including signed instruments, costume pieces, posters and more.

The BMO Harris Bradley Center announced on Friday, June 1, that a public auction will be held from June 4 through June 12 online. The online auction will feature more than 350 items from concerts and events dating back to 1988.

Bids will be accepted from 10 a.m. Monday, June 4, through 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 12. The auction website, www.greatlakesauction.net, is currently live for people to preview the items that are up for sale and learn more about the auction process.

The majority of auction items will be from concerts, family shows and sports exhibitions like WWE Wrestling, Olympic & World figure skating champions, Badger hockey tourneys and the Harlem Globetrotters. Aside from a few photographs and small items, the auction will not include a lot of Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University memorabilia.

Some of the many auction highlights include:

Autographed Metallica guitar smashed at show by Kirk Hammett in 1997

Pink paisley Fender guitar signed by Prince in 1997

Takamine Cutaway EN-10C guitar signed by Garth Brooks in 1996

Martin & Co. 6-string wood acoustic guitar signed by James Taylor in 1994

Ray-Ban sunglasses signed by Billy Joel in 1998

Microphone signed by Cher during her Living Proof Farewell Tour in 2003

Size 7, Riedell ice skates signed by Katarina Witt during the 1997 Stars on Ice Tour

Skateboard signed by Tony Hawk as part of the 2003 Boom Boom Huck Jam

Black felt cowboy hat signed by Tim McGraw in 2003

Autographed microphones from *NSYNC’s 1999 “No Strings Attached” tour

“As we come to the end of a remarkable run, it’s been amazing to look at all the memorabilia we’ve collected and relive 30 years of fantastic event memories,” said Steve Costello, the Center’s president and CEO. “This auction is a great way to share these memories with the public one last time. I encourage everyone to go online and take a look at everything there is to offer. This is your chance to own a piece of our community’s rich history.”

Some of the memorabilia will be transferred to the State Historical Society, the Milwaukee County Historical Society and the Milwaukee Public Library.

For more information, visit the auction website at www.greatlakesauction.net.