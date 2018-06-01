Wanted: Police seek suspect after 2 shot, wounded on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting. It happened in the area of 15th Street and Mitchell Street around 12:30 a.m. on May 25.

According to police, the suspect got into an altercation with the first victim, a 47-year-old man, and shot him. The second victim, a 55-year-old man, heard the shots at which time the suspect then shot him.

Both victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 5’3” tall, with a medium build, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.