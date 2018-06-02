160 snakes, 250+ mice, small reptiles removed from home in West Bend

WEST BEND — West Bend officials along with the Milwaukee County Zoo and Wisconsin DNR removed over 400 animals from a home in West Bend on Friday, June 1.

According to police, it all began on Thursday, May 31, when the West Bend and East Troy Police Departments investigated a false imprisonment and sexual assault that occurred in both areas. During the investigation, West Bend officers found and arrested a 42-year-old man at a home on Indiana Avenue.

While officers were at the home, they noticed a foul odor coming from the basement. Police say the officers investigated and found numerous snakes, mice, and other small reptiles in the basement.

On Friday, West Bend Police Officers, along with employees from West Bend Public Works, Building Inspection, Building Maintenance, the Milwaukee County Zoo and the Wisconsin DNR served an inspection warrant at the home.

According to police, workers removed 160 snakes ranging from six inches to two feet in length, more than 250 mice, several dart frogs and geckos from the home. Several of the animals were in poor health, and several dead snakes and mice were also removed. Building inspectors noted several health and safety code violations.

The suspect will be charged with additional criminal and civil code violations.

The investigation is ongoing.