Democratic congressional hopefuls address party faithful at state convention

OSHKOSH — A pair of Democrats fighting for the chance to succeed House Speaker Paul Ryan gets a chance to win over party activists at the state convention.

Union iron worker Randy Bryce and Janesville school teacher Cathy Myers are vying for the Democratic nomination. They and other congressional candidates are speaking at the Democratic convention Saturday in Oshkosh.

Bryce has racked up union endorsements and has a national fundraising base in his run for the southeast Wisconsin seat. Myers has been backed by the National Organization For Women.

Six Republicans have filed to run to replace Ryan, who announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.

Other Democratic candidates for Congress were also slated to speak at the convention before about 1,000 party activists.