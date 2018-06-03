June 3
-
Visit Milwaukee previews wide range of fun events to attend the 1st weekend of June
-
Wind, waves, push pile of garbage onto sidewalk along lakefront; ‘We eat the fish that eats the plastic’
-
Summerfest to offer variety of family-friendly activities, special attractions
-
Project Clean & Green: DPW crews will pick up your unwanted household items for free
-
‘Makes me feel good:’ We Got This group of volunteers clean up Milwaukee streets
-
-
Plan your own pub crawl, or simply take a ride: Water Taxi MKE hits the river Saturday, May 19
-
Spring clean your pantry: 5 easy ways you can hit the refresh on your diet
-
‘A lot of crazy waves:’ More to clean up this year during Earth Day event at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
-
Motorcyclists take part in 15th annual Support the Troops Ride on Armed Forces Day
-
20-ton crane helps get more than 20 large sailboats back in the water
-
-
Police: Suspect robs woman near Marquette University campus
-
2 Milwaukee County waterparks will open for Memorial Day weekend
-
Decorate the wedding, party, or event of your dreams with the help of Relics Vintage Rentals