‘More than just a ride:’ UPAF hosts 37th annual Ride For the Arts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The wheels are turning to raise funds for the arts Sunday morning, June 3. The United Performing Arts Fund is hosting the 37th annual UPAF Ride For the Arts.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About UPAF Ride For the Arts (website)

The UPAF Ride for the Arts, Sponsored by Miller Lite, is more than just a ride – it’s an opportunity for friends, families and coworkers to have fun and support our region’s world class performing arts organizations. New this year: Kids age 12 and under ride FREE (with registration) when accompanied by a registered adult.

Entertainment for all ages! Please enable Javascript to watch this video Win cool prizes: Gather pledges for your Ride and be eligible to win prizes (registration fees only help to cover the cost of the event).

Pledge raising awards for top individual and team pledge raisers (the Chris Kegel award for top teams).

for top individual and team pledge raisers (the award for top teams). Pledge prizes include a Trek bike , a Saris Bones bike rack , Miller Lite rolling cooler and two tickets to Summerfest , a commemorative UPAF Ride jersey , a UPAF SMART CARD and more!

, a Saris Bones , and two tickets to , a commemorative UPAF , a UPAF and more! All pledges will help UPAF cross the finish line and achieve a record-setting Ride.

Johnson Financial Group will match pledges up to $25,000. Please enable Javascript to watch this video