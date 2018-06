× 8 people safely evacuate home after fire near 38th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — Eight people were able to escape a home safely after a fire broke out Monday night, June 4.

It happened near 38th and Vliet. No one was hurt.

Officials said the fire started on the first floor, with extension to the second floor.

A damage estimate hasn’t been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

American Red Cross officials are assisting those displaced by this fire.