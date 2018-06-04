× Marquette University opposes using law school poll for debate

MILWAUKEE — Pollster Charles Franklin says the Marquette University Law School does not support using its poll to determine who can participate in a Democratic gubernatorial primary debate.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association said Monday it would only allow the four highest-ranking candidates in the Marquette poll closest to the July 27 debate to participate.

That led to calls from candidates and the Wisconsin Democratic Party to reconsider. But the WBA says it can’t have a lively exchange of ideas with more than four candidates.

Franklin says Marquette had no role in decided to its poll for the debate and “We think the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association should not use our poll in this way.”

He says “All polls have a margin of error, making small percentage differences between candidates in a crowded field especially uncertain.”

