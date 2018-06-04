× Mothers in labor can get new pain relief from unlikely source

SALT LAKE CITY — For many women giving birth, epidurals are a common, albeit expensive, form of pain relief. The treatments usually cost more than a thousand dollars. There is a much cheaper alternative but it’s only available in a handful of hospitals across the country: nitrous oxide.

Some are calling it the birth of a new era, but nitrous oxide is actually a very old method of relieving pain during labor that’s just now making a comeback in the United States, and it’s proven to be safe for mom and baby.

