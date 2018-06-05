Ground broken for new Arts @ Large Community Center, to be ‘hub of activity’ in Walker’s Point

MILWAUKEE — City leaders in Milwaukee celebrated on Tuesday, June 5 the construction kick-off of a historic building renovation project. The building will eventually become the new Arts @ Large Community Center at 5th and Washington on the city’s south side.

The newly renovated Arts @ Large Community Center will feature a student art gallery, art studios, a cafe and caterer’s kitchen, a training center and conference rooms, office space for Milwaukee-area nonprofits and small businesses, and public space for weddings, parties, and events.

“I think arts are food for the soul. And I think that any of us benefits from having arts in our lives,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

“Arts @ Large has become a regular meeting spot for this community,” said Milwaukee Alderman Jose Perez. “It is a hub of activity for the Walker’s Point residents, you name it. Arts @ Large is there for the community — talkback sessions, impromptu meetings, whatever the case may be. They’re there — and we know how committed they are to all the neighbors in this community.”

The building renovation has been funded by gifts from local and regional foundations, corporations, and individuals totaling nearly $1.2 million. New Markets Tax Credits and Federal and State Historic Tax Credits supplied a substantial portion of the nearly $6 million project. To complete the fundraising campaign, Arts @ Large needs to raise the remaining 23 percent (approx $1.4 million). If you would like to make a contribution, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

The construction is set for completion by Dec 31, 2018. Officials anticipate a soft opening in April 2019 and a grand opening in July 2019.