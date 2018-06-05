Pieper Porch Winery and Vineyard offers a ‘wide range of wine’

WAUKESHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Pieper Porch Winery & Vineyard. They are a family owned and operated winery located on River Road n the Town of Mukwonago.

About Pieper Porch & Vineyard (website)

We are situated on 11 acres of open woods with the Vernon Marsh creating our southern lot line. We offer a wide range of wine like River Road Red or our tasty Lemon Wine which is great for the Wisconsin summer. We are open May through December; Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and most Holidays from 11 to 5, stop by to have a glass and relax on our porch or take a stroll through the beautiful Wisconsin nature. January through April we are open by appointment call 262-349-9092 or email info@pieperporchwines.com.