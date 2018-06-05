West Bend man accused of sexual assault, threatening woman; ‘She feared he would kill her’

WALWORTH COUNTY — A 42-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a cabin in the Town of East Troy. The accused is Jason Littel.

Littel is charged with the following:

First degree sexual assault (5 counts)

False imprisonment, use of a dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police she met with Littel on Wednesday, May 30 at a cabin in East Troy. Once inside the residence, the complaint indicates Littel pushed the woman onto a bed, climbed on top of her and pulled out a gun. He pointed the gun at the woman “telling her he was going to kill her. ” The victim told police Littel also “pointed the gun at himself stating he was going to make her watch him die.”

The woman indicates in the complaint that Littel struck her, sexually assaulted her and forced her to drink alcohol. She told police “she feared he would kill her.”

Eventually, the two ended up back at a home in West Bend. After Littel left, the woman called police, the complaint indicates.

When police later contacted Littel, he “stated that nothing physical occurred between the two.”

Littel is due to make his initial appearance in Walworth County court on Tuesday afternoon, June 5.