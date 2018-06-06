Behind the scenes: The Lakeshore Chinooks are a ‘collegiate summer baseball team in Mequon’

MEQUON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Kapco Park with the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Lakeshore Chinooks are a collegiate summer baseball team in Mequon, Wisconsin and member of the Northwoods League. Kramp got a behind the scenes look at what goes into getting ready for a game on the field.
