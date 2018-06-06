LIVE: Gov. Scott Walker takes part in special completion ceremony for young people with disabilities who are part of Project SEARCH
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Behind the scenes: The Lakeshore Chinooks are a ‘collegiate summer baseball team in Mequon’

Posted 10:23 am, June 6, 2018, by

MEQUON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Kapco Park with the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Lakeshore Chinooks are a collegiate summer baseball team in Mequon, Wisconsin and member of the Northwoods League. Kramp got a behind the scenes look at what goes into getting ready for a game on the field.