Search for man considered armed and dangerous enters day 2 in Eagle

EAGLE — The search in Waukesha County for a man described as armed and dangerous has entered day two. Sheriff’s officials say the man they are looking for is Jonathan Pogreba, 43.

The search began Tuesday night, June 5 near Eagle. Sheriff’s officials said just before 3 p.m., they received a call regarding an incident involving a man with a gun.

Based on witness statements, sheriff’s officials said it is believed that this is a domestic related incident that occurred between a husband and wife. Officials said Pogreba physically struck his wife with a gun.

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said during the dispute, a family member intervened — firing a shotgun in Pogreba’s “general direction.” At this time, officials have not been able to confirm whether or not Pogreba was injured.

Pogreba shot a handgun at other family members as he fled.

Pogreba, 43, is described as a man, white, standing 6′ tall and weighing 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a “dirty” white shirt and blue jeans. He’s believed to be armed and dangerous, officials said. He was last seen in the area of Wilton Road and Highway 59 in the Town of Eagle.

It’s unclear what prompted this, but court records show Pogreba’s wife filed for divorce on Monday.

If you believe you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Waukesha County Communication Center at 262-446-5070.