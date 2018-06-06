Marcedes Craigs, charged in fatal crash in Wauwatosa, has ‘never been issued a Wisconsin driver’s license’

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the crash that killed an 85-year-old woman at 82nd and North in Wauwatosa last week. The accused is Marcedes Craigs.

Craigs is charged with the following:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in the death of another

Second degree reckless homicide

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended – cause death

According to the criminal complaint, Craigs was driving a black Audi in the area of 104th and North Ave. on Friday, June 1. An officer noticed Craigs accelerated in the parking lane as he passed the officer’s squad car. The Audi “accelerated significantly and swerved to the left to avoid parked cars.” The officer initiated a traffic stop — by activating his lights and siren. Craigs pulled over around 90th and North Ave.

When the officer approached the Audi, the complaint indicates the car “accelerated and fled eastbound on W. North Ave.” The officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. The complaint says when the officer got back into his squad, he noticed the Audi drive through a red traffic signal — and he terminated the pursuit of the car.

A few moments later, the officer approached the intersection of 82nd and North — where there had been a multi-vehicle wreck which involved the Audi and two other vehicles. Craigs was apparently lying in the street in front of the Audi. He was “yelling that he was in pain and needed help.” The complaint says an officer observed Craigs had injuries to his right forearm and leg.

85-year-old Patricia Graham was pinned inside the red minivan that had been struck. She later died from her injuries.

Officers searched the Audi — and “found in the ashtray was a burnt blunt of suspected marijuana.” It tested positive for that substance.

The criminal complaint indicates the posted speed along North Ave. is 30 mph. It also shows that Wisconsin driving records of Marcedes Craigs shows “he has never been issued a Wisconsin driver’s license.”