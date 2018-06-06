× Wisconsin Broadcasters Association reconsiders Democratic gubernatorial debate limit decision

MADISON — A major shift from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association about who it allows into its Democratic debate for governor. Three candidates are threatening a boycott.

The WBA said Tuesday it was only going to allow four of the 10 candidates to appear at its July 27 debate. Those invited would only be the four highest rated on the most recent Marquette University Law School poll

“To narrow the pool at this time is not a good idea,” said Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairwoman Martha Laning.

The Democratic party pushed back. The liberal group “One Wisconsin Now” called on ten Democratic candidates to boycott the debate in protest.

“It’s not the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association primary, it’s the Democratic primary,” said Scot Ross, executive director of One Wisconsin Now.

Candidate Mike McCabe tells FOX6, he will boycott if the rules don’t change.

Kelda Roys and Paul Soglin haven’t committed to participating. Yet other Democrats say they do plan to be there.

Businessman Andy Gronik is one.

“I expect to be there, and I would hope that the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association would recognize their responsibility to involve everybody in the process,” Gronik said.

“I think it’s a mistake to limit it to four,” said Governor Scott Walker.

Even Governor Walker criticized the WBA, though he, of course, won’t be participating in this Democratic primary debate.

“You could have people on the podium who might not be the actual winner. I just think that’s wrong,” said Walker.

In the face of criticism, the WBA tweeted Wednesday that it has heard the concerns. The group says it’s “reconsidering it’s options.”