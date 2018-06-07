× Nicolet School District: At least 12 alumni reported ‘sexual abuse’ by former math teacher

GLENDALE — The Nicolet School District released on Thursday, June 7 an update to alumni and community on its investigation into the conduct of deceased, former Nicolet High School math teacher David Johnson. Johnson was found dead at a retirement facility in Waupaca in March.

A news release says in March, the school district confirmed that at least two Nicolet students had been sexually assaulted by Johnson. District officials say they “made an extensive, good faith effort” to contact alumni who attended Nicolet High School during Johnson’s tenure. A letter was sent to about 5,600 alumni with email addresses on file with the school district. Additionally, the school district posted information to a private Facebook page with more than 2,500 Nicolet alumni as followers.

District officials say they received 10 additional contacts from alumni who reported that they, too, were subjected to similar sexual abuse by Johnson. One individual asked for a referral to community resources for survivors of sexual abuse. All of the alumni expressed the desire to remain anonymous. None of the alumni asked the school district to pursue further investigation. However, officials say the matter will remain open should future victims come forward.

The District has made arrangements to work with local provider Advocate Aurora Health and its Healing Centers to provide support to any of Mr. Johnson’s victims at no cost. The services can be accessed on a confidential basis. CLICK HERE for information on the Healing Centers and additional information about the services provided.

Robert Kobylski, Superintendent of the Nicolet School District, issued the following statement:

“The District believes that going forward, our energy and resources would best be used to focus on assisting Mr. Johnson’s victims and protecting current and future students of Nicolet High School. At the same time, by leaving the matter open, we can send a signal to any other victims that we remain supportive, willing and able to be helpful to anyone who might come forward in the future. The District assures them of confidentiality and a commitment to help them in whatever way we can. We want them to know the District is ready to help and provide the necessary resources from which they might benefit. “Sadly, given the destruction of relevant records from the flood, the deaths of key individuals and the fact that the District has already conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation, the District does not believe that additional inquiry into what occurred approximately 40 years ago would uncover more relevant information. “We would like to offer our most heartfelt apology to Mr. Johnson’s victims and thank those who cooperated with the District’s investigation. We would also like to thank the alumni who have contacted the District and shared information with us, particularly the individual who initially brought this matter to the District’s attention. Without their coming forward, this would have been hidden forever, and we now owe them our solemn commitment to help make sure it never happens again.”

School district officials say emails with the information above was sent to parents and alumni of Nicolet High School.