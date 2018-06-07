× Officials: Suspect in custody after shooting in Village of Union Grove

UNION GROVE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody after shooting incident at the Village of Union Grove on Thursday morning, June 7.

Officials say at approximately at 6 a.m., the Racine County Communications Center received a call for shots fired. Racine County deputies responded to the scene and located the victim who sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated. The victim is expected to survive.

Officials do not believe there is any further danger to the community.

