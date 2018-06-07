Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Chasing Paper headquarters in Walker's Point. Chasing Paper is removable wallpaper that will stick to nearly any surface. Kramp spent the morning learning how it's made and how it works.

About Chasing Paper (website)

Peel it, stick it, love it. Chasing Paper is beautiful, well-designed removable wallpaper that will stick to nearly any surface. Go ahead and get creative! We’ve got you covered.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chasing Paper was born in the hustling sparkle of New York City, but its roots are in the Heartland. Created from conversations with serial movers, stylish mamas, renters who feel like anything but, DIYers, and, of course, commitment-phobes, Chasing Paper is simple to hang and easy to remove. Chasing Paper is for everyone. It makes small projects affordable and big jobs a breeze. We are invested in the accessibility of simple design and the power of transformation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video