MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Chasing Paper headquarters in Walker's Point. Chasing Paper is removable wallpaper that will stick to nearly any surface. Kramp spent the morning learning how it's made and how it works.
About Chasing Paper (website)
Peel it, stick it, love it. Chasing Paper is beautiful, well-designed removable wallpaper that will stick to nearly any surface. Go ahead and get creative! We’ve got you covered.
Chasing Paper was born in the hustling sparkle of New York City, but its roots are in the Heartland. Created from conversations with serial movers, stylish mamas, renters who feel like anything but, DIYers, and, of course, commitment-phobes, Chasing Paper is simple to hang and easy to remove.
Chasing Paper is for everyone. It makes small projects affordable and big jobs a breeze. We are invested in the accessibility of simple design and the power of transformation.
“Working, studying and finding my way through tiny towns and big cities, I have been cultivating my entrepreneurial spirit along the way,” says founder Elizabeth Rees. She grew up in the printing industry in the Midwest. Paper was a part of her life- as was decorating her many homes around the globe. “It was important for me carve out my own place and conquer my own territory, and so Chasing Paper was born: stylish removable wallpaper for the urban home," says Elizabeth.