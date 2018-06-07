Shovels turn 1st dirt at what will be Ballpark Commons in Franklin

FRANKLIN — Ground was broken on Thursday, June 7 for a new development in the City of Franklin — known as Ballpark Commons.

Ballpark Commons is a $125 million mixed-used development featuring a 4,000-seat stadium (hosting an American Association of Professional Baseball team as well as the UW-Milwaukee Panthers), commercial and retail businesses, restaurants, up to 212 apartments, and various entertainment and active lifestyle features including the MOSH Performance and Wellness Village and Luxe Golf Bays, a massive, three-level entertainment center.

The opening of the baseball stadium at Ballpark Commons is expected in 2019.

PHOTO GALLERY