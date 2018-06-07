LIVE: New science results collected by Mars Curiosity rover revealed in news conference
Wayne Murphy, truck driver accused in collision with school bus, makes initial court appearance

COLUMBIA COUNTY — Semi truck driver Wayne Murphy from Indiana made his initial appearance in a Columbia County court on Thursday, June 7.

Murphy, 42, is accused of being intoxicated when he allegedly hit a school bus filled with students from HOPE Christian School: Semper — located in Milwaukee, on the shoulder of northbound I-39.

The crash happened while they were on their way to the Dells Wednesday, May 23. Of 33 people on board, 20 were hurt — four with serious injuries.

Murphy worked for Dahl Trucking Company, based out of North Dakota. A company representative said he had only been on the road for an hour before the crash.

A FOX6 investigation revealed Dahl Trucking drivers had been cited for 27 moving violations over the past two years, two in Wisconsin.

Murphy is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on July 12.

