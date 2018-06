MILWAUKEE — Two officers have been hurt after a wreck involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad car near 76th and Silver Spring Dr.

Milwaukee Fire Department officials say the extent of the officers’ injuries is not known. They were taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

Chief Morales left FPC closed session quickly. MPD PIO says he is going to deal with reports of a squad flipped on the interstate. — Ashley Sears (@AshleySears6) June 7, 2018

Police Chief Alfonso Morales is headed to the scene.

