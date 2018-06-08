Have your beer and eat it too: Recipes any brew-loving dad will love this Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You're going to have to crack open a cold one for these recipes! Chef Alisa Malavenda joins Real Milwaukee to show us how to add some flavor to your Father's Day foods.

Root Beer Shandygaff or Ginger Beer Shandy

2 parts Beer to one part Dad’s Root Beer

Or

Equal parts Pale Ale to Ginger Beer with a dash of bitters and a lemon slice( for extreme ginger you could use New Grist Ginger

Serve both in a frosted glass or mug!

“ Beer Brats and Tater Tots” Waffle for Dad –

A lager , pale or red ale work well with this recipe

For Beer Cheese Sauce

2 T unsalted butter

3 T flour

¾ C whole milk, divided

½ C beer - lager or ale

1 t Dijon mustard

¼ t garlic powder

¼ t salt

Pinch of cayenne pepper or dash of tabasco

3 C sharp cheddar cheese ,, shredded

In a medium sauce pan over medium heat melt the better. Whisk in the flour.

Take the pan off of the heat and whisk in 2 tablespoons of the milk until smooth. Then whisk in 2 more tablespoons. Add 1/4 cup of the milk and whisk that until smooth followed by the final 1/4 cup of milk.

Stir in the beer, Dijon, garlic powder, salt and cayenne. Return the pan to medium heat and stir until thick and bubbling, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Add the cheese one big handful at a time, whisking after each addition to melt it in. Taste and add more garlic, salt and cayenne if desired. Garnish with a pinch more of cayenne.

Keep warm in slow cooker or fondue pot or reheat in microwave

For Caramelized Onions

2 T butter, unsalted

2 large onions ( Spanish, Bermuda or Walla Walla ), sliced in half moons

¼ t salt

2 T beer

In 12-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Stir in onions to coat with butter. Cook uncovered 10 minutes, stirring every 3 to 4 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium-low. Sprinkle salt over onions. Cook 35 to 40 minutes longer, stirring well every 5 minutes, until onions are deep golden brown and adding 2 T beer the last 5 minutes.

For Waffle - 1 bag of tater tots and a waffle iron

Heat a regular or Belgian waffle iron. Brush liberally with bacon fat or cooking spray. Arrange tater tots in an even layer across entire surface of waffle iron; pile a handful or two of tots over if you’re using a Belgian waffle iron and want them thicker) Season with salt. Press down on lid to close and cook waffle until golden brown, 8–12 minutes depending on your iron.

For Brats - In a large saucepan, combine bratwurst and ½ C beer. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Drain. Cook on the grill or in a large skillet with butter over medium-high heat until browned well. Cut into 1/4-in. slices.

Putting it together : Put crisp tater tot waffle on a plat , top with brat slices, caramelized onions and top with cheese sauce.

Clams “Casino Style” Beer Steamed Clams

3# Manila or other small steamer clams

1 12 oz bottle Lager or other beer

4 strips of apple wood smoked bacon, chopped in pieces about 1 inch

1 green , red or yellow pepper .( or a combination of all three ), small dice

1 small to medium onion, small dice

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 t fresh thyme or oregano

Chopped parsley for garnish

salt and cornmeal for cleaning the clams

Scrub clams with a stiff brush and place in a bowl of cold water with a handful or salt and cornmeal . Let soak for 30-60 minutes. Change the water and swoosh them around again to release any leftover sand .

Heat a large pot over med. heat. Add the bacon and cook until almost brown, remove half the bacon; set aside and leave reserved bacon and fat in pot. Add pepper and onions and sauté until translucent about 2 min. Add the garlic and thyme or oregano cook for another minute

Pour in beer, and bring to a boil. Add clams and cover tightly; raise heat to medium-high, and until clams just open.( about 5-6 min)

Pull the clams out with tongs as they open, sprinkle with bacon with a slotted spoon remove the pepper /bacon /onion mixture from the broth. Pour finished broth through a sieve over the clams and sprinkle the reserved bacon and chopped parsley.

Serve the clams with crusty bread and cold beer.

Beer and Achiote Yucatan Turkey Tacos

1 Large Turkey breast , bone in, skin on

1/2 C Achiote paste (store bought or recipe follows )

3 C orange juice

1/4 C Honey

1 T Cumin Seeds

1 t Oregano

½ stick Unsalted butter, softened

3 Banana leaves or enough fresh corn husks to line the roasting pan and cover the turkey

1 bottle ( 12 oz) modelo or other beer

Corn or flour tortillas, warmed

For garnish :

1 Avocado, sliced

Pickled red onion, thinly sliced( recipe follows )

Pico de Gallo( recipe follows)

Salsa de Jitomate Cocida- cooked tomato sauce ( recipe follows )

Combine achiote paste, juice, honey, cumin, and oregano.

Lift the turkey skin and rub softened butter over meat. Spread the achiote mixture evenly over turkey.

Lift the turkey skin and rub softened butter over meat. Spread the achiote mixture evenly over turkey. Let the turkey breast marinate 3 - 4 hours under refrigeration

Preheat oven to 350.

Line a roasting pan with half the banana leaves or corn husks. Remove the turkey from marinade and place on a rack on top of the banana leaves and then cover with extra marinade.

Add beer to pan, cover turkey with remaining banana leaves or cornhusks. Wrap the whole pan tightly with foil.

Steam the turkey until it reaches an internal temp or 165 F. Steaming may be done in a preheated 350 F oven. Check liquid level and add more beer or water if necessary. (Some Mexican cooks place a coin at the bottom of the steamer; when the coin begins to rattle, they add more water.

When cooked, remove from pan and let cool. Shred meat with 2 forks for tacos combining it with any sauce left in steamer. If you don’t wat tacos the turkey can also be placed on a platter, whole or sliced. Pour any of the remaining juice ( sauce) over the turkey .

Serve turkey with pickled onion, avocado, tortillas, pico de gallo and salsa de Jitomate Cocida (Cooked tomato sauce). You could also make some rice and beans to accompany the tacos.

Achiote Paste

4 T Annatto or Achiote Seeds

15 peppercorns

1 T oregano

1 T Cumin Seeds

2 Whole Cloves

1 T coriander Seeds

7 cloves garlic

3 oz White Wine Vinegar

Using a spice grinder or small food processor , grind everything but the garlic and vinegar.

Crush the garlic in a mortar and pestle or mince very fine. Add spice mixture to garlic and gradually add vinegar to form a paste.

Cooked Tomato Sauce

2 Poblano Chili

1 # Roma Tomatoes

2 T olive oil

1 C small diced red onion

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 t oregano ( 2 t if using fresh)

1 t basil ( 2 t if using fresh)

1 C canned tomato sauce

2 t fresh squeezed lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Char poblanos and tomatoes on stove top or on grill until the skins are black on all sides and the flesh is soft. , Place in a bowl and cover to steam and loosen skins, peel, seed and

Heat oil in a pan and sauté onion for 3-5 minutes , adding the garlic at the last minute of cooking time.

Meanwhile puree tomato and pepper in a blender or food processor.

Combine all the ingredients in a large pan ( except of the lime juice , salt and pepper ) and cook over med heat until the mixture has thickened.

Add lime juice and salt and pepper to taste.

Pickled Onion

2 red onions , sliced very thin rings

1 T kosher salt

1 t black pepper

1 T oregano

1 t ground cumin

1 ¼ C white or red wine vinegar

5 T granulated sugar

Toss the separated onion rings in salt until coated . Let rest for about 30 minutes

Rinse the onions under cold water , drain and pat dry.

Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl while the onions are resting , set aside.

After drying the onions well. Place in the pickling juice ;toss to coat well. Chill under refrigeration for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Pico de Gallo

1 T olive oil

½ of large white onion , small diced

1 jalapeno pepper, minced

1 clove garlic , minced

¼ C cilantro , minced

1-1/2 C chopped Roma tomatoes

1-2 T lime Juice to taste

Salt and pepper to taste.

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Serve at room temperature

Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Salted Caramel Whiskey Buttercream

1 large egg

½ C oil

1 C buttermilk

2 t. vanilla extract

2 C. flour

⅔ C. sugar

⅔ C. dark brown sugar

½ C. good-quality cocoa

1 t. salt

1 T. baking soda

1 cup Chocolate ,Oatmeal or coffee stout, room temperature

Preheat oven to 350.

In a large bowl , whisk together , eggs, oil, buttermilk, and vanilla extract. Set aside.

In another bowl , add all the dry ingredients and combine well.

Slowly, add the dry ingredients into egg mixture. Then gradually whisk in the warm stout until everything is combined and creates a thin batter and there are no lumps.

Place cupcake liners in a tin and fill ¾ of the way with the batter. Bake for 15-20 minutes until the center is cooked through when you test with a toothpick.

Cool completely on a wire rack.

Meanwhile make Buttercream and Salted Whiskey Caramel

Whiskey Buttercream

3½ C powdered sugar

2 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 t. vanilla extract

2 T. Irish whiskey

Beat the butter until creamy. Add the powdered sugar, one cup at a time, beating on medium-high speed until well combined.

Add in the vanilla and whiskey, and beat on high for 2-3 minutes, until the frosting is light and fluffy.

Salted Whiskey Caramel

1 C dark brown sugar

2 T water

6 T unsalted butter, cut into pieces

½ C plus 2 T. heavy cream

1 t. vanilla extract

1 T Irish whiskey (more or less to taste)

1 t kosher salt (or other coarse salt.

Over medium heat, combine the brown sugar and water. When it starts to boil, add the butter a little at a time.

Add the heavy cream, ( be careful it while bubble up) whiskey, and vanilla just as the mixture begins to boil again.

Boil for 5 minutes, whisking constantly. Cool and add salt ( and more whiskey or vanilla to taste. Set aside

Frost cupcakes with buttercream and drizzle with salted caramel

Pretzel and Beer Ice Cream Sandwich

Serve a scoop in between chocolate chip cookies, pretzel buns, brioche or even a chocolate frosted donut.

2 cups Guinness (16 ounces)

2 cups heavy cream

1 3/4 cups whole milk

15 large egg yolks

1 cup granulated sugar

Chocolate covered pretzels, crushed for serving