‘I never meant to hurt anybody:’ How a bullet and diary turned into one local couple’s blessing

MILWAUKEE -- When you think of a homeless person, what comes to mind? Is it a dirty, smelly, down on their luck panhandler -- or maybe a self-medicated, mentally-ill person praying for a break? Sadly, anyone can end up homeless. Thankfully, life on the street isn't the end-all, be-all for every displaced person. Brian Kramp recently sat down with a local couple that was homeless, hungry, and on drugs but lived to write about what they call the shadows of Milwaukee.