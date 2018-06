MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was struck by gunfire near 39th and Custer.

According to police, shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, June 8 an unknown female suspect fired a gunshot into a vehicle where the boy was struck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.