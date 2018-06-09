Tyson recalls 3,000 lbs of breaded chicken due to plastic contamination

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may contain pieces of plastic.

The recalled products came in a 12 lb. box containing 3 lb. plastic bags of “uncooked, original chicken tenderloins,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02. The products have the number “P-746” on the package.

The problem was discovered on Friday, June 8 when the Arkansas-based Tyson Foods were the chicken breading may be contaminated by pieces of “blue and clear soft plastic.”

According to the USDA, the frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17, 2018.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury.