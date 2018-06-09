Winnebago County sheriff: Helicopter crashes into Fox River in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — A helicopter hit power lines and crashed into the Fox River in Oshkosh on Saturday afternoon, June 9.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, it happened near the Wisconsin Street Bridge. Officials say the scene remains “very active” and the river is closed to boat traffic.

We can confirm a helicopter went down in the Fox River near the Wisconsin Street Bridge. The scene remains very active and the river is closed to boat traffic. — Winnebago County SO (@WCSO_Wisconsin) June 9, 2018

Gary Lemiesz, of Oshkosh, told The Oshkosh Northwestern that he watched as a dark green helicopter flew east over the Fox River before turning back and flying west. He says it struck the wires and part of the propeller broke off, after which “it hit hard and sunk.”

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Oshkosh police boats are on the scene. The helicopter isn’t visible in the water and it’s unknown how many people were on board or what happened to them.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.