4 killed when plane crashed near Monroe airport, burst into flames

MONROE — A small plane has crashed in southern Wisconsin, killing four people.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after noon on Sunday about a mile north of the Monroe Municipal Airport.

Sheriff Mark Rohloff says the single-engine Cessna 182T went down in a grassy meadow. Rohloff says the plane was within sight of the airport’s runway when it crashed. He says the pilot and three passengers died at the scene.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Rohloff says the plane was scheduled to arrive in Monroe after taking off from the Kenosha Regional Airport in the morning.

Rohloff says a witness heard the plane losing power, saw it descending and noticed flames coming from it. Firefighters put out a fire at the scene.

Federal officials are investigating.

