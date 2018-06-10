× Hartford police seek man, 26, accused of fleeing traffic stop

HARTFORD — Hartford police are looking for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop.

Brandon Rollins was stopped on Saturday night, June 9 after he reportedly gave officers a fake name and fled.

Police said Rollins had several felony warrants out for his arrest. It’s believed he went to his girlfriend’s home on Timberline Trail, and police said she wasn’t cooperating with investigators.

He’s 26 years old, and stands 5’9″ tall. He weighs 168 pounds. He has tattoos on his left forearm, left hand and left chest.

If you know where Rollins is, you’re asked to contact police.