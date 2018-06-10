× TMZ: ‘Judy Moody’ actor Jackson Odell dead at 20

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif. — Songwriter, teen actor Jackson Odell died on Friday, June 8, according to law enforcement, TMZ reports. He was 20.

According to TMZ, Odell was found unresponsive in a sober living home in the San Fernando Valley, and there were no signs of foul play.

He was best known for his roles on “The Goldbergs” and the teen movie “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.”

TMZ reports Odell had been acting since he was 12, scoring guest roles on several hit TV shows, like “iCarly,” “Modern Family” and “Arrested Development.” He was also a successful singer/songwriter.

TMZ says most recently, Odell wrote several songs for the soundtrack of the 2018 movie “Forever Your Girl” — including the Lauren Alaina hit, “Wings of an Angel.”