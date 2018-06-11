TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes on I-43 NB/SB at Green Tree and Good Hope, significant backups
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

2 teens dead, 1 injured after shooting near 87th and Congress in Milwaukee

Posted 5:35 am, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 06:08AM, June 11, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead and one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night, June 10 near 87th and Congress in Milwaukee.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man both sustained serious gunshot wounds and passed away at the scene after MPD and MFD’s efforts to revive them.

Shooting near 87th and Congress

Shooting near 87th and Congress

A third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was located approximately four blocks away with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances regarding what occurred are still being investigated by district officers and detectives from our homicide division.