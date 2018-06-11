2 teens dead, 1 injured after shooting near 87th and Congress in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead and one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night, June 10 near 87th and Congress in Milwaukee.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man both sustained serious gunshot wounds and passed away at the scene after MPD and MFD’s efforts to revive them.

A third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was located approximately four blocks away with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances regarding what occurred are still being investigated by district officers and detectives from our homicide division.