Bourdain Benefit Dinner: 100 percent of proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club

MILWAUKEE -- Stand, eat, drink! Assistant culinary director, Jeff Badder, and Melissa Songco from The Boys and Girls Club join FOX6 WakeUp with a taste of tonight's Bourdain Benefit Dinner at Hotel Madrid.

About Bourdain Benefit Dinner (website)

To honor the late Anthony Bourdain we will be offering a Monday Night menu made up of all his favorites with all of the proceeds benefiting The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee. Bourdain has been an inspiration for everything we do, in our travels and everywhere we go.

Tickets are $10, include one menu item of your choice, and can be purchased at the door as well as in advance at Tock.com.