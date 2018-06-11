× Category 3 Hurricane Bud heads north off Mexico

MEXICO — Hurricane Bud has reached Category 3 force off Mexico’s Pacific coast, but forecasters say it’s likely to weaken before a possible brush with the resort-dotted southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late in the week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bud has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph). It’s centered about 235 miles (380 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and is moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

Forecasters say Bud is expected to strengthen further before a slow weakening trend starts Tuesday.