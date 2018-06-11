1 taken to hospital by Flight for Life after house fire in Town of Vernon, cause under investigation

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes on I-43 NB/SB at Green Tree and Good Hope, significant backups
Posted 5:27 am, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 07:44AM, June 11, 2018

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- One person was transported to the hospital by Flight for Life early Monday morning, June 11 following a house fire in the Town of Vernon.

Firefighters were called out to a home off Guthrie Road around 3:15 a.m.

Fire in Town of Vernon

Upon arrival, crews found a single-family home fully involved in fire. One person was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life with serious burns.

No fire firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

Fire in Town of Vernon

Fire in Town of Vernon