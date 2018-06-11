French diplomat calls US-North Korea talks ‘positive’

SINGAPORE — France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says he will be the first one to applaud U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un if they reach a deal on nuclear weapons disarmament of the Korean Peninsula.

Le Drian says that “everything that has to do with disarmament is positive.”

The French foreign minister met Monday with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom in Stockholm. Le Drian cautions “we have been enthusiastic before and it has led to failures.”

Wallstrom hosted talks in March with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho in Stockholm. She says one should be prepared for both “a fruitful meeting and a failure.”

Meanwhile, the White House says President Trump plans to visit U.S. military bases in Guam and Hawaii on the return from his historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

President Trump is expected to depart Singapore on Tuesday night after his meeting with Kim on Sentosa Island. Before leaving Singapore, the president is scheduled to address the media.

The White House says the president will stop at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on Tuesday and also travel to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii later in the day.

The president visited the USS Arizona memorial at Pearl Harbor last November on his way to Asia.

President Trump is expected to return to the White House on Wednesday morning.