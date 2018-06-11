× ‘Impractical Jokers’ to bring ‘World Comedy Tour’ to new Bucks’ arena in November

MILWAUKEE — The “Impractical Jokers” are bringing their “World Comedy Tour” to the new Milwaukee Bucks’ arena!

The “Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour” is set for Nov. 18, 2018 in the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center.

The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. on tat Sunday.

The ticket pre-sale starts Thursday, June 14 at 10 a.m. and ends on June 15 at midnight. You must register to receive a pre-sale password.

Tickets go on sale on June 15 at 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE for more information, or to register for the pre-sale.