‘Impractical Jokers’ to bring ‘World Comedy Tour’ to new Bucks’ arena in November

Posted 3:34 pm, June 11, 2018, by

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: (L-R) TV personalities Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto, and James Murray of Impractical Jokers appear on stage during the Turner Upfront 2016 show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)

MILWAUKEE — The “Impractical Jokers” are bringing their “World Comedy Tour” to the new Milwaukee Bucks’ arena!

The “Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour” is set for Nov. 18, 2018 in the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center.

The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. on tat Sunday.

The ticket pre-sale starts Thursday, June 14 at 10 a.m. and ends on June 15 at midnight. You must register to receive a pre-sale password.

Tickets go on sale on June 15 at 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE for more information, or to register for the pre-sale.