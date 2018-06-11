MILWAUKEE -- It's time to break out the shorts and dresses! Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with some summer styles you should try -- and where you can find them.
Summer fashion trends to try: Find the latest looks for less, but where?
-
Hot looks at cool prices: A look at the biggest trends for summer, where you can find them for less
-
Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Finds from local store all under $100
-
Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Ideas that go beyond the basic tie
-
Royal fashion rules: What’s considered inappropriate apparel for a royal wedding?
-
Get the hottest looks for less: Look stylish for spring without breaking the bank
-
-
Trends with a retro twist: Some trendy looks, where you can find them for less
-
Bring spring into your wardrobe: How you can rock one of the season’s hottest trends
-
Red carpet hits and misses: A look at the best and worst dressed from the Oscars
-
May 31
-
June 5
-
-
June 11
-
April 16
-
May 3