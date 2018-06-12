Ladell Harrison charged in death of MPD officer; ‘I thought you guys couldn’t pursue vehicles’

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old Milwaukee man now faces multiple charges in connection with the death of Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr. The accused is Ladell Harrison. Bail was set at $500,000 as he made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, June 12.

Harrison faces the following criminal charges:

Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (heroin), as a party to a crime

Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (cocaine), as a party to a crime

Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (cocaine)

Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (heroin)

Delivery of schedule I or II narcotics

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in death of another

Vehicle operator fee/elude officer resulting in bodily harm

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked – cause death of another

Bail jumping (misdemeanor)

First degree recklessly endangering safety (2 counts)

Attempting to flee or elude an officer

Officer Irvine Jr., 23, died after a violent crash near 76th and Silver Spring on the city’s northwest side on Thursday evening, June 7. Irvine and his partner were in pursuit of a reckless vehicle when their squad crashed. Irvine Jr. was a police aide for two years and an officer for nearly two more.

The other officer involved in the crash, Matthew Schulze, 36, was treated and released from Froedtert Hospital.

The criminal complaint against Harrison details multiple incident — some of which happen long before the crash that caused the death of Officer Irvine Jr. Harrison faces multiple drug charges for incidents that started back in November 2017 through February 2018. Those allegedly involved heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

As for the June 7 crash that led to the death of Officer Irvine, the complaint says Harrison was driving a black sedan on that date. Officers Irvine Jr. and Schulze witnessed Harrison quickly change lanes at the end of the intersection of 91st and Silver Spring. The officers activated their lights and sirens to attempt to pull the car over. Squad car video shows the sedan flees “at a high rate of speed.” It is estimated the sedan initially “reached speeds of 68.8 miles per hour.” Within a minute of leaving the intersection, the complaint says the sedan obtained speeds of “84.8 miles an hour and is pulling away from the squad.” Moments later, the sedan changed into “the bicycle lane and the squad which is pursuing it is now traveling at 91.2 miles an hour” as they are approaching W. Fond du Lac Ave. The complaint indicates the sedan is “traveling at a higher rate of speed than the MPD squad.”

The complaint goes on to say the sedan was passing other vehicles at speeds in excess of 95 miles per hour. As it approached the bridge with N. 76th St., the “Milwaukee squad car is traveling at 96.3 miles an hour” — and the sedan is “pulling away showing it is going at a faster rate of speed. The squad cam shows that as the squad car is approaching the bridge, the squad car loses control and crashes.”

Other officers arriving on the scene began their search for the car Harrison was driving — based on its description and license plate.

Officers operating in an undercover vehicle later found the sedan near Fond du lac and Mill Rd. Officers noticed a woman get into the car — and Harrison, who had two small children with him, get into another vehicle. The complaint says officers tracked the vehicles for about five minutes. When the two cars stopped, they were in an alley off of Bradley Rd. Officers noted Harrison get out of the vehicle, the complaint says. They approached him and verbally identified themselves as police. That is when Harrison “ran to the driver’s seat of the Lexus, jumped in the driver’s seat and closed the door.” Officers observed a small child in the back seat of the car screaming. The complaint says the officers fanned around the car — and ordered Harrison to exit the vehicle. When an officer tried to break the window of the car, Harrison “placed both hands in the air indicating a possible surrender. Instead of surrendering, the defendant then placed the Lexus in drive and sped away westbound in the alley.”

The complaint says Harrison sped away — and officers following. Eventually, Harrison pulled into a parking lot of a business on Fond du Lac Ave. The complaint says Harrison jumped out of the car — and began running. A short time later, police took Harrison into custody.

“I thought you guys couldn’t pursue vehicles unless it was a felony.” When questioned by investigators, Harrison “stated that when he fled from officers he did so because he knew he should not be driving because his license was revoked, because he had a firearm in the car, and further admitted that his 5 year old son…was in the vehicle with him.” He stated he had been driving the first sedan to pick up his son from daycare. During that process, Harrison said he was “playing his music very loud. The defendant stated he was not paying attention and he noticed a police officer’s marked squad that was stopped behind him at the light. The defendant stated that he turned the music down and waited for the light to turn green.” When Harrison saw the officers activate their lights and sirens, Harrison “stated that he was scared because he was carrying a semi-automatic pistol in the car and he was not supposed to be driving due to his revoked driver’s license status.”

Towards the end of their interview, Harrison told police, “I thought you guys couldn’t pursue vehicles unless it was a felony.” Detectives told Harrison that had once been the policy, but it had changes. Harrison “did not appear to be aware of the change in pursuit policy.”

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales released the following statement in the wake of the charges being filed:

“I commend all of those involved in this investigation. I want to thank all members of the Milwaukee Police Department, along with our partner law enforcement agencies for their quick response and assistance.”

Harrison is due back in court on June 22 for his preliminary hearing.