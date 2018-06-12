× Waukesha police: Convicted sex offender released, has the ‘potential’ to reoffend

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department revealed information about the Tuesday, June 12 release of convicted sex offender Benjamin Todd. Officials say Todd’s criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

Todd, 26, was convicted in 2016 for Possession of Child Pornography and for having Sex with a Child age 16. At the time, Todd was active military and received a punitive Bad Conduct Discharge forfeiting all military benefits. Officials say Todd used his uniform and status in the military to gain the trust of his juvenile victims.

Todd is described as a male, white, 6’1″ tall, 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, wears glasses and a cross tattoo on the lower part of his left leg.

Officials say Todd will live at 1100 E. Main Street, apartment #6. He will be a life registrant with the sex offender registry and has submitted to face-to-face registration with law enforcement. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no taverns/bars/liquor stores, no contact with victim, and not to purchase or possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs. He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on G.P.S. monitoring.

