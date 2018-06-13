× Recognize her? Police seek suspect after retail theft at Kohl’s in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police in Menomonee Falls need your help identifying two suspects involved in a retail theft incident at Kohl’s on Appleton Avenue.

It happened on Wednesday, June 13 around 3:30 p.m.

Police say a female suspect entered the business and selected multiple clothing items. A second suspect remained in a white 2000-2006 Hyundai Santa Fe, circling the parking lot until the suspect fled the store.

The vehicle had damage to the rear tailgate, consistent with being rear ended. No registration was observed on video.

The female suspect is described as having a thin build, standing about 5’07-5’11” tall, with red, highlighted hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.