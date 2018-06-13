‘She pulled the trigger:’ Chrystul Kizer charged in death of Kenosha man found shot in burning home

KENOSHA — Chrystul Kizer of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the death of a Kenosha man whose body was found in his burning home. The victim in this case is identified as Randall Volar, 34.

Kizer, 17, is accused of shooting the man, then setting the house on fire the morning of Tuesday, June 5. She faces the following criminal charges:

First degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent

Arson of building

Felony bail jumping

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, emergency responders were first called to a home on 14th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for a house fire. Inside, they found Volar deceased.

When investigators began looking at this case more closely, they determined Volar’s vehicle had been taken from the residence. Milwaukee police later recovered it near 6th and Canal in Milwaukee. Inside the vehicle, officers found a receipt indicating a transaction at a Milwaukee area Family Dollar on June 5. Surveillance video showed three individuals, two males and a female juvenile, inside the store. Officers also found inside the vehicle a cellphone which had photos of the same three people in the store — who had taken selfies inside the vehicle. Investigators noted the “data tags on these photos were all taken after Mr. Volar’s body had already been discovered.”

The two males in the surveillance video were later identified by officials. Investigators spoke with one of them who identified the female as Kizer. That same person indicated where Kizer lived — and noted she has taken an Uber ride from near that location to a location near Volar’s home in Kenosha late on June 4.

The complaint says detectives obtained a booking photo of Kizer — and “it matched a selfie on a Facebook page that was attributed to” Kizer in this investigation. The complaint says “the Facebook page appeared to have a selfie taken in front of a set of black curtains and with other items which (the detective) could identify as items seen at the Volar home when he went there after the fire on June 5.”

Detectives monitored Kizer’s Facebook page and noted on June 8, three days after the fire, she “posted a live video on her page in which the she displayed what appeared to be a handgun and pistol ammunition.” She made reference to giving her brother the stolen car from Volar’s residence — and stated “she wasn’t afraid to kill again.” The detective indicated the Kizer’s Facebook page had also shared an article about the fire at Volar’s home.

On June 9, detectives interviewed Kizer about the Volar case. Initially she told investigators “she had never been to Kenosha and knew nothing about the (stolen car).” When Kizer was shown a picture of Volar, she “indicated that he had helped her with money and places to stay.”

Kizer later admitted that she was in Kenosha, the complaint says. Kizer “explained that she took an Uber to the (Volar) residence on June 4.” When asked whether she was the one who shot Volar, Kizer admitted “she had gotten upset and she was tired of Mr. Volar touching her.” The complaint says “she pulled the trigger.”

When asked about the fire that was set after Volar being shot, the complaint says Kizer stated “she watches the show Criminal Minds and she decided to make a fire.” Kizer said she cleaned up after herself and put her dishes in the dishwasher and then poured a red liquor everywhere, grabbed tissues and toilet paper and started a fire. She also admitted to leaving the house out of a window rather than the front door.

Kizer made her initial appearance in court on Wednesday, June 13. Cash bond was set at $1 million. She will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 19.

She has another open case out of Milwaukee County filed in August of 2017. She’s charged with fleeing/eluding an officer. She pleaded guilty on June 4, a day before the fire, and is set for sentencing on June 27.