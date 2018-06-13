Watch: Firefighters knock down fully-involved blaze impacting garage in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — Officers from the Milwaukee and West Allis Police Departments provided traffic control at the scene of a fire near 80th and Manitoba Wednesday evening, June 13.

Fire officials said the call came in around 8:45 p.m. According to MFD officials, they were given misinformation regarding the address, so they had to reroute crews.

The fire took place between 79th and 80th and Manitoba.

The fully-involved garage fire was brought under control within about 10 minutes of crews arriving. Fire officials said the garage collapsed, and there was one vehicle inside.

No injuries were reported.

There was minor extension to a home and the fence line.

The garage and its contents were a total loss. The cause is under investigation.