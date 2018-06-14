× $35K in damage: Vehicle fire spreads to home in Racine, Red Cross assisting six people

RACINE — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, June 14 responded to the scene of a vehicle fire near 11th and Center. The call came in around shortly after 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials say the fire was extending to a nearby home. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it extended into the home.

There are no injuries to report related to this fire.

The Red Cross was able to assist the tenants from the lower unit. They provided assistance for three adults and three children. Two tenants from the upper unit made arrangements to stay with friends.

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage.

If anyone has any information regarding this fire, please contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7921.