Aging gracefully: 5 habits that will change how you grow old

MILWAUKEE -- Do you wish you had the power to control how long you how healthy you live? In many ways, you do! Dr. David Berstein joins Real Milwaukee to talk about his new book "The Power of Five: The Ultimate Formula for Longevity and Remaining Youthful."

His formula for aging gracefully focuses on five areas:

  • Sweets: You are what you eat
  •  Sweat: Importance of exercise
  • Stress: As bad for you as smoking and obesity
  • Sleep: It will save your life
  • Sex : Importance of socialization and interaction with other people

Dr. Bernstein will speak to the in Milwaukee at Ovation Jewish Home today at 4 p.m. The lecture is free and open to the public.