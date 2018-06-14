Eder Flag in Oak Creek produces American flag in all shapes and sizes

In the nation's heartland Eder Flag Manufacturing Co. has built a legacy of manufacturing quality products known for craftsmanship, quality and durability. Remaining focused on these values, a little business launched more than 100 years ago in southeastern Wisconsin has grown to become America's largest manufacturer of both flags and flagpoles. Originally launched as Eder Manufacturing Co. in 1887 by seven brothers from the Eder family, the company focused on making pillows, felt pennants, rag dolls and hunting jackets. From those humble beginnings, the flag-making business was launched and incorporated in 1903.

During the Great Depression, a small staff of highly skilled sewers at Eder Flag began to handcraft U.S. flags, working in a plant filled with yards and yards of hand-cut red, white and blue cotton and silk material. As time went on, Eder Flag added to its product line, providing many different types of flags, flagpoles and accessories. The company established itself as a leader in quality and variety of products. During this time, Morris, one of the seven original Eder brothers that started the company, passed along his passion for the flag-making business to his son, Eugene.

